Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $164.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $164.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.
MAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $174.08.
MAR opened at $183.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.42. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $184.99. The company has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marriott International (MAR)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.