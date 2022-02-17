Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $175.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.08.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $183.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.06 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.42. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $184.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 14,077 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 493,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,486,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

