Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Sets New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $180.08 and last traded at $179.42, with a volume of 33424 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.33.

The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Marriott International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.42. The company has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Marriott International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

