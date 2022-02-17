Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 456,707 Shares of Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 906,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456,707 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 7.65% of Tio Tech A worth $8,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIOA. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A during the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A during the third quarter worth approximately $2,423,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TIOA opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. Tio Tech A has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

