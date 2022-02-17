Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 309,651 Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 309,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.33% of Jackson Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

In other Jackson Financial news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

JXN stock opened at $43.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.96. Jackson Financial Inc has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

