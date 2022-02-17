Marshall Wace LLP Increases Position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 858,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 3.33% of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition worth $8,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $6,649,000. HBK Investments L P lifted its position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 60.0% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 500,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $4,127,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,641,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $3,669,000. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

