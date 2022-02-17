Marshall Wace LLP Invests $8.96 Million in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.05% of Liberty Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at about $2,518,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at about $641,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 117.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 464,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after buying an additional 250,853 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 12.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 511,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 94.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 300,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after buying an additional 145,795 shares in the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In other Liberty Global news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,324,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $502,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,516. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

