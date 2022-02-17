Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $7.35 Million Investment in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 92,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,348,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.17% of LivaNova as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIVN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,672,000 after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,100,000 after acquiring an additional 32,318 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 882,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,197,000 after acquiring an additional 162,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,623,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,784 shares of company stock worth $394,556 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $75.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.06. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $93.89.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.