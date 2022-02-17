Marshall Wace LLP Raises Holdings in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,399 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 10.12% of DHB Capital worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DHB Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000.

NASDAQ DHBC opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. DHB Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

