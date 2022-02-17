Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 133,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,736,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

VGK stock opened at $66.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.93. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $60.90 and a 12 month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

