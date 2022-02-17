Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

NASDAQ:MMLP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.11. 51,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,301. The company has a market capitalization of $120.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.50. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 67,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

