Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Up to $21.76

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.76, but opened at $22.38. Materialise shares last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 2,463 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.82 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Materialise in the second quarter valued at $4,837,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Materialise by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Materialise in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Materialise by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Materialise in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

