Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Up to $21.76

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.76, but opened at $22.38. Materialise shares last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 2,463 shares.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.
The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.82 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.64.
About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)
Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Materialise (MTLS)
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- 3 Medical Device Companies for the Long-Term Investor
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Could Be The Comeback Story Of The Year
Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.