Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.800-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Materion also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.80 to $5.20 EPS.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

MTRN stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.43. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $63.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.27%.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Materion by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 54,419 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Materion by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 46,921 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Materion by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,437 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Materion by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Materion by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

