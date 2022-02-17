Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 330025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MAT. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

In other news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 22.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 54.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 16.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

