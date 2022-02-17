Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.92. 20,362,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,778,427. Matterport has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $37.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Matterport from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Matterport in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Matterport by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after acquiring an additional 105,396 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,027,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Matterport by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 69,001 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matterport by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 47,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Matterport by 733.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 91,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

