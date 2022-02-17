Maverick Capital Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 482.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Erste Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $291.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

