Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,662,000 after purchasing an additional 519,297 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,015,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 330,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,561,000 after purchasing an additional 32,686 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.87.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $322.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.22 and a 1-year high of $328.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

