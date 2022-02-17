Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 104.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,039 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $4,975,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 54.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 69,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 24,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $13,209,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $136.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $149.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

