Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,681 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

