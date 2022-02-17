Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $2.96 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 125.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,927 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,746 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 110.9% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,426,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after purchasing an additional 928,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $122.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.08. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.