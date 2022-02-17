Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 251.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,123 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 253.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 45,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISCA opened at $29.38 on Thursday. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DISCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discovery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

