Maverick Capital Ltd. Raises Stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 76.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,740 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 30.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 59,468 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 4.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 151.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 25.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 874.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 41,219 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIBB opened at $54.21 on Thursday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.37 and a 52-week high of $101.65. The company has a market cap of $742.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.27.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

