Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 20,761 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 58.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,024 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 20,761 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays increased their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $146.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.77. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $231.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.