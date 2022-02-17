McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Holdings Decreased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 372,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,936,000 after purchasing an additional 166,453 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,636,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKC. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $823,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $98.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.28. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $103.76.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

