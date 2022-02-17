Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) rose 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 1,337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 212,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

MTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mechel PAO to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Mechel PAO by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 5.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter.

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

