MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
Shares of MNOV opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.57 million, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.29.
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.
