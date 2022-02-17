MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of MNOV opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.57 million, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNOV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 18,020 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 30.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 19,118 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 1,530.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 54,984 shares during the period. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

