MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Shares of MD opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.08.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 239,122 shares of company stock worth $6,478,687 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.