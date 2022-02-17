Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) dropped 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $162.14 and last traded at $162.42. Approximately 4,986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 317,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.23.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MEDP. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.54.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total transaction of $3,179,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $64,951.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 317,077 shares of company stock worth $68,866,245. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 126.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

