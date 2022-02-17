MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MEIP. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.96.

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $291.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $4.22.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 172.03% and a negative return on equity of 100.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,977,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,576 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 9.7% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,995,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after acquiring an additional 616,772 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 270.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,275 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

