Meme (MEME) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.13 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the dollar. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.86 or 0.00268270 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00015232 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005465 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000864 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00020888 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002300 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

