Merculet Tops One Day Trading Volume of $42,325.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last seven days, Merculet has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Merculet has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $42,325.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Merculet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00044825 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.25 or 0.07101081 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,967.64 or 0.99933512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00049327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00052263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002955 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,353,850,898 coins. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.