Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.510-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Mercury Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.550-$0.590 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have commented on MRCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.90.
MRCY stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.55. 291,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,329. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $931,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Mercury Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.
Mercury Systems Company Profile
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
