Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.510-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Mercury Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.550-$0.590 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.90.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

MRCY stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.55. 291,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,329. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $931,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Mercury Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.