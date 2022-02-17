Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lowered its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 53.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $25,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,408 shares of company stock valued at $12,315,286 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

NYSE MTH opened at $93.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.47. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $79.40 and a 12-month high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 EPS for the current year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

