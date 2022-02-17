Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Short Interest Update

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,760,000 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the January 15th total of 13,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meten EdtechX Education Group by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 22,231 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

METX traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. 30,349,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,602,799. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $3.09.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

