Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,506 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 95,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after buying an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in MetLife by 3,750.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 542,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after buying an additional 528,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP grew its stake in MetLife by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 148,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MET stock opened at $71.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.39. The stock has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.47.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

