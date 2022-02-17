Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $5.48 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,953,000. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 45.1% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.82.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $245.34 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $240.38 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

