Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stock Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 22.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,724 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 425.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 27,171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 88.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after buying an additional 53,772 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 15.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,258,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,380,000 after buying an additional 559,275 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 31.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $19.67 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

In related news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 40,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $826,772.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $9,646,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 900,378 shares of company stock worth $23,223,973. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

