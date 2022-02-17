Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 12,077 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,077 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 105.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth about $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 20.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 33.6% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $85.41 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $91.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $546,084. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.18.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

