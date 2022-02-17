Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 23,596 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,596 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Scotiabank cut shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.45.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 340,708 shares of company stock worth $18,348,908 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $44.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.45. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.