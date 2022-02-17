Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 2,972 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,475,000 after purchasing an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,144,829,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 59,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVB opened at $239.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.85 and a 1-year high of $257.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.06.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

