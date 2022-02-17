MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC cut its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 43.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 15.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 122.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 42.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 283,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after buying an additional 84,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $45.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGM. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,600,000 shares of company stock worth $206,998,600 over the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

