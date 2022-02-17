Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Bought by VIEX Capital Advisors LLC

VIEX Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) by 1,440.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,062,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993,546 shares during the period. Micro Focus International makes up about 3.5% of VIEX Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micro Focus International in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Micro Focus International by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFGP stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,423. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44. Micro Focus International plc has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $8.19.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is a positive change from Micro Focus International’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Investec upgraded Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

