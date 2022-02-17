MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $409.49

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $409.49, but opened at $435.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $431.26, with a volume of 3,020 shares.
MSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $640.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $620.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.68.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,868,000 after buying an additional 288,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 587,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,158,000 after buying an additional 461,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,689,000 after buying an additional 42,904 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 57.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,969,000 after buying an additional 95,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,062,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.
