MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $409.49

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $409.49, but opened at $435.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $431.26, with a volume of 3,020 shares.

MSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $640.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $620.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.68.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($9.92). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The company had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,868,000 after buying an additional 288,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 587,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,158,000 after buying an additional 461,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,689,000 after buying an additional 42,904 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 57.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,969,000 after buying an additional 95,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,062,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

