Millennium Management LLC Acquires 419,785 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,212,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 419,785 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $64,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 40,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 505,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 69,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 40,478 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE VSH opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $843.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

