Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 59,741 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $69,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 435.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 56,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $97.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.97.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $2,435,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,087 shares of company stock worth $23,131,766. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.