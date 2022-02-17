Millennium Management LLC Sells 2,718,720 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,788,868 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,718,720 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $55,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 881,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,470,000 after purchasing an additional 151,004 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth $1,315,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 19,367 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,862 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,712,000 after acquiring an additional 66,105 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

CLF opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average of $21.69.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.