MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

MiX Telematics stock opened at $12.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.73. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $293.68 million, a P/E ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

In other MiX Telematics news, Director Ian Jacobs bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,312,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,434,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,387,000 after acquiring an additional 241,260 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after acquiring an additional 174,343 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the second quarter worth about $629,000. Institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

