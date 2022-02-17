Mizuho Cuts Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $95.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.24.

NBIX opened at $85.87 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $116.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,116,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,951 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

