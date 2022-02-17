Mizuho Lowers 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $170.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.07.

NYSE MMM opened at $155.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.29. 3M has a twelve month low of $154.11 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $88.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

