Mizuho Lowers CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $270.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $310.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRWD. Citigroup started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.03.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $183.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.98, a PEG ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.44. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total value of $3,493,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,785 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,055. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

